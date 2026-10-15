Swiss job market looks for tradespeople and technicians

The job market is looking for tradespeople and technicians Keystone-SDA

The Swiss labour market saw a modest improvement in the third quarter. The Swiss Job Market Index, compiled by Adecco in collaboration with the University of Zurich, rose by 0.8 points both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, reaching 131.5 points.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le marché de l’emploi à la recherche d’artisans et de techniciens Original Read more: Le marché de l’emploi à la recherche d’artisans et de techniciens

The trend has been driven primarily by manual and technical trades, with construction workers at the top of the list. Next come electricians and multi-skilled mechanics, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the recruitment giant.

The report’s authors also consider that a quarter of the aforementioned occupations are at moderate risk of automation made possible by artificial intelligence. Only 2% are deemed to be at high risk.

+ SMEs drive AI job market boom in Switzerland

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories

Prefer Swissinfo on Google See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn more Close