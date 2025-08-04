The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Workplace

UBS settles Credit Suisse legacy case in the US

UBS settles further Credit Suisse legacy in the USA
UBS settles further Credit Suisse legacy in the USA Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
UBS settles Credit Suisse legacy case in the US
Listening: UBS settles Credit Suisse legacy case in the US

UBS has reached an agreement in the US with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) for another Credit Suisse legacy issue. As part of the settlement concerning so-called mortgage-backed securities, UBS will pay $300 million (CHF242 million), as announced on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The mortgages in question are so-called residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) from the time of the financial crisis, which were also referred to as junk mortgages.

The agreement settles outstanding obligations that were already finalised in 2017 as part of a settlement between the then Credit Suisse and the DOJ. The payment of the $300 million will also settle all outstanding obligations for clients of such products, it added.

More

“With this agreement, UBS has resolved another of Credit Suisse’s legacy issues in line with its intention to resolve legacy issues in a timely, fair and balanced manner and in the best interests of all stakeholders,” the bank writes. In the third quarter, UBS expects the agreement to make a positive contribution in the “Non-core and Legacy” area through the release of provisions that were recognised as part of the Credit Suisse takeover.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Swiss Abroad: How do you celebrate Swiss National Day where you live?

Do you have any special traditions for Switzerland’s birthday? Let us know where you live and how you usually celebrate.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR