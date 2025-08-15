World Economic Forum Clears Schwab and Names Fink as Co-Chair
(Bloomberg) — The World Economic Forum has cleared Klaus Schwab of “material wrongdoing” after a law firm conducted a review into potential misconduct of the institution’s founder.
The body also said that Blackrock Inc.’s Larry Fink and Roche Holding AG vice chairman Andre Hoffmann will take over the leadership of the WEF board of trustees on an interim basis, according to a statement late Friday. Interim chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe is stepping down.
“Following a thorough review of all facts, the Board has concluded that, while the organization must evolve toward a more institutional model, there is no evidence of material wrongdoing by Klaus Schwab,” it said in the statement.
The board also said there is no evidence of any misconduct by Hilde Schwab, the wife of Klaus.
“Minor irregularities, stemming from blurred lines between personal contributions and Forum operations, reflect deep commitment rather than intent of misconduct,” according to the statement which the WEF posted on its website. The Forum pledged to improve its governance.
Schwab abruptly resigned from the WEF in April after the misconduct allegations emerged, sparking a clash with the board. The body launched an investigation which was examining a range of accusations against the 87-year-old, including claims he used the forum’s resources for personal purposes.
