Yields Spike, Stocks Fall as Hormuz Red Line Nears: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and bonds extended losses as Iran answered President Donald Trump’s ultimatum on the Strait of Hormuz with fresh attacks across the Persian Gulf. Gold fell to its lowest level this year, while the dollar advanced.

S&P 500 futures dropped 1%, while European and Asian stocks headed for a correction. The greenback hit a three-month high. Brent crude rose 0.8% above $113 a barrel, with Trump’s deadline to reopen the vital waterway hours away. Gold fell more than 5% alongside a slump in silver.

Global yields surged as concerns that oil prices would stoke inflation intensified. The front end of the curve led gains in Treasury yields, with the two-year up 10 basis points to top 4% for the first time since June. Two-year UK gilt rates climbed to the highest since February 2024 after traders priced in four Bank of England interest-rate hikes this year.

“This is not a moment to be optimistic: all the latest developments point to a further deterioration of the situation,” said Christopher Dembik, senior investment adviser at Pictet Asset Management. “Looking back at 2022, the stock market was resilient until it was clear the impact of the war in Ukraine wasn’t transitory. It’s reasonable to assume the same thing.”

Concerns that the war in the Middle East will fuel stagflation have wiped more than $2.5 trillion off global bonds in March, leaving them on course for the steepest monthly loss in more than three years. While the losses are smaller than the roughly $11.5 trillion wiped from global equities, the move is more surprising given debt typically rallies during geopolitical turmoil.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise the possibility of hiking rates at its April policy meeting if energy prices remain high and the jobless rate is stable, interest-rate strategists at BNP Paribas wrote last week. While policymakers’ latest forecast still shows at least one cut in 2026, money markets are pricing in more than 20 basis points of hikes.

“The war is clearly a key market diver, although more is being made of the second order effects of rising oil prices,” said Gary Paulin, chief investment strategist at Northern Trust Asset Management. “They may constrain the Federal Reserve’s reaction function, increasing left‑tail risks — from private credit contagion to slower growth via tighter liquidity conditions.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“Government bonds are already on the back foot today with shorter-dated maturities leading declines as traders add to their hawkish policy bets. While higher near-term crude prices will solidify those wagers, the larger downside risk for bonds is that oil prices further along the curve continue to close the gap.”

— Conor Cooper, Macro Squawk. Click here to read the full analysis.

The standoff over Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil normally flows — has deepened a supply crisis already rippling into gasoline prices, fertilizer costs and food production.

“The market may be getting closer to the capitulation phase now,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG in Paris. “US equities had been somewhat resilient, but when the most resilient segment starts to wobble, it may trigger broader movements.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1% as of 6:40 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.4% The MSCI World Index fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% The euro fell 0.7% to $1.1487 The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3261 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.60 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $68,284.6 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,040.38 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.44% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.07% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 5.11% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $98.81 a barrel Spot gold fell 5.5% to $4,245.97 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rose Henderson and James Hirai.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.