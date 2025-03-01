Lista de nominaciones de la 97 edición de los Óscar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 1 mar (EFE).- La Academia de Hollywood celebra este domingo en Los Ángeles la gala de la 97 edición de los Premios Óscar. Esta es la lista completa de nominaciones.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

‘Anora’.

‘The Brutalist’.

‘Un completo desconocido’.

‘Cónclave’.

‘Dune: Parte dos’.

‘Emilia Pérez’.

‘Aún estoy aquí’.

‘Nickel Boys’.

‘La sustancia’.

‘Wicked’.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Sean Baker, por ‘Anora’.

Brady Corbet, por ‘The Brutalist’.

James Mangold, por ‘Un completo desconocido’.

Jacques Audiard, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Coralie Fargeat, por ‘La sustancia’.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Karla Sofia Gascón, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Cynthia Erivo, por ‘Wicked’.

Mikey Madison, por ‘Anora’.

Demi Moore, por ‘La sustancia’.

Fernanda Torres, por ‘Aún estoy aquí’.

MEJOR ACTOR

Adrien Brody, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Timothée Chalamet, por ‘Un completo desconocido’.

Ralph Fiennes, por ‘Cónclave’.

Colman Domingo, por ‘Las vidas de Sing Sing’.

Sebastian Stan, por ‘El aprendiz. La historia de Trump’.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mónica Barbaro, por ‘Un completo desconocido’

Arriana Grande, por ‘Wicked’.

Felicity Jones, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Isabella Rossellini, por ‘Cónclave’.

Zoe Saldaña, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Yura Borisov, por ‘Anora’.

Kieran Culkin, por ‘A Real Pain’.

Edward Norton, por ‘Un completo desconocido’.

Guy Pearce, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Jeremy Strong, por ‘El aprendiz. La historia de Trump’.

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Sean Baker, por ‘Anora’.

Brady Corbet y Mona Fastvold, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Jesse Eisenberg, por ‘A Real Pain’.

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum y Alex David, por ‘September 5’.

Coralie Fargeat, por ‘La sustancia’.

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

James Mangold y Jay Cocks, por ‘Un completo desconocido’.

Peter Straughan, por ‘Cónclave’.

Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius y Nicolas Livecchi, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

RaMell Ross y Joslyn Barnes, por ‘Nickel Boys’.

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin y John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield, por ‘Las vidas de Sing Sing’.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

‘Aún estoy aquí’, de Walter Salles (Brasil).

‘Emilia Pérez’ de Jaques Audiard (Francia).

‘La semilla de la higuera sagrada’, de Mohammed Rasoulof (Alemania).

‘Flow, un mundo que salvar’, de Gints Zilbalodis (Letonia).

‘The Girl with the Needle’, de Magnus von Horn (Dinamarca).

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

‘Flow, un mundo que salvar’.

‘Del revés 2’.

‘Memorias de un caracol’.

‘Wallace y Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas’.

‘Robot salvaje’.

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

‘Black Box Diaries’.

‘No Other Land’.

‘Porcelain War’.

‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat’.

‘Sugarcane’.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Lol Crawley, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Greig Fraser, por ‘Dune: Parte dos’.

Paul Guilhaume, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Ed Lachman, por ‘Maria Callas’.

Jarin Blaschke, por ‘Nosferatu’.

MEJOR MONTAJE

Sean Baker, por ‘Anora’.

David Jancso, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Nick Emerson, por ‘Cónclave’.

Juliette Welfling, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Myron Kerstein, por ‘Wicked’.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Arianne Phillips, por ‘Un completo desconocido’.

Lisy Christl, por ‘Cónclave’.

Janty Yates y Dave Crossman, por ‘Gladiator II’.

Linda Muir, por ‘Nosferatu’.

Paul Tazewell, por ‘Wicked’.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Daniel Blumberg, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Volker Bertelmann, por ‘Cónclave’.

Clément Ducol y Camille, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

John Powell y Stephen Schwartz, por ‘Wicked’.

Kris Bowers, por ‘Robot salvaje’.

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt y Bernie Taupin, por ‘Never Too Late’, de ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’.

Camille y Clément Ducol, por ‘Mi Camino’, de ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard, por ‘El mal’, de ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Diane Warren, por ‘The Journey’, de ‘The Six Triple Eight’.

Abraham Alexander y Adrian Quesada, por ‘Like A Bird’, de ‘Las vidas de Sing Sing’.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN

Judy Becker y Patricia Cuccia, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Suzie Davies y Cynthia Sleiter, por ‘Cónclave’.

Patrice Vermette y Shane Vieau, por ‘Dune: Parte dos’.

Craig Lathrop y Beatrice Brentnerová, por ‘Wicked’.

Nathan Crowley y Lee Sandales, por ‘Nosferatu’.

MEJOR SONIDO

Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey y David Giammarco, por ‘Un completo desconocido’.

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett y Doug Hemphill, por ‘Dune: Parte dos’.

Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz y Niels Barletta, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson y John Marquis, por ‘Wicked’.

Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo y Leff Lefferts, por ‘Robot salvaje’.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin y Shane Mahan, por ‘Alien: Romulus’.

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft y Peter Stubbs, por ‘Better Man’.

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe y Gerd Nefzer, por ‘Dune: Part Two’.

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story y Rodney Burke, por ‘El reino del planeta de los simios’.

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk y Paul Corbould, por ‘Wicked’.

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Mike Marino, David Presto y Crystal Jurado, por ‘A Different Man’.

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier y Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

David White, Traci Loader y Suzanne Stokes-Munton, por ‘Nosferatu’.

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon y Marilyne Scarselli, por ‘La sustancia’.

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount y Sarah Nuth, por ‘Wicked’.

MEJOR CORTO

‘Anuja’.

‘A Lien’.

‘I’m Not a Robot’.

‘The Last Ranger’.

‘The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent’.

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

‘Beautiful Men’.

‘In the Shadow of the Cypress’.

‘Magic Candies’.

‘Wander to Wonder’.

‘Yuck’.

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

‘Death by Numbers’.

‘I Am Ready, Warden’.

‘Incident’.

‘Instruments of a Beating Heart’.

‘The Only Girl in the Orchestra’. EFE

