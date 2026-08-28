At the heart of Switzerland with the SWIplus app
Politics, votes and reliable information – always at your fingertips.
The SWIplus app keeps you connected to Switzerland. Follow the latest developments in politics, the economy and society, get in-depth background information and never miss a federal vote.
Latest news on the current vote
Simply closer
Whether you live abroad and follow Swiss politics, want to find out more about upcoming federal votes or are simply interested in current affairs, the SWIplus app brings Switzerland straight to your smartphone.
You’ll receive reliable information, in-depth background reports and analysis, as well as the most important news from Swiss political life that is relevant to you abroad.
- Daily briefing from Switzerland
- Special edition on voting Sundays
- Swiss votes explained clearly
- Explanations, context and guidance
- Background reports, insights and analysis
- Public opinion, perspectives and poll results
- Coverage specifically for Swiss citizens abroad
- Practical information on voting from abroad
- Free of charge and available in several languages
Everything you need as a Swiss citizen living abroad to follow political issues and developments in Switzerland, put them into context and understand what they mean for you.
Swiss politics and votes
Stay up to date with the latest federal votes. On our dedicated page, you’ll find the key proposals, background information and analysis, arguments for and against, assessments from our editorial team, and the latest developments before and after voting day.
You’ll also find our guide to voting from abroad and the special feature Federal politics at the heart of the Swiss Abroad, covering the key political issues and the consequences of decisions that affect Swiss citizens living abroad.
An app with added value
Key features
- Daily briefing
- Personalised news feed
- Regional news
- Multilingual content
- Overview of relevant topics
- Favourite topics for quick access
- Videos and podcasts
- Swiss public broadcaster SRF’s Tagesschau
- Offline reading mode
- Push notifications
The app for life abroad
Always informed
The latest news, information and background stories from Switzerland.
Politics in plain language
Votes and political developments explained and put into context.
Content that interests you
Personalise your news feed and follow the topics that matter to you.
Reliable reporting
A team of journalists analyses, explains and puts developments into context.
Especially for the Swiss Abroad
Topics that affect and matter to Swiss citizens around the world.
Download the SWIplus app now!
Stay connected to Switzerland – anytime, anywhere.