Swiss authorities report progress on station access for people with reduced mobility

In total, 1,132 stations out of a total of 1,800 are now accessible to people with reduced mobility, the Federal Office of Transport said on Wednesday. Keystone-SDA

The Federal Office of Transport (FOT) said on Wednesday that 43 railway stations had been adapted for people with reduced mobility last year. The vast majority of passengers (82%) now benefit from easier access to stations, it says.

In total, 1,132 stations out of a total of 1,800 are now accessible to people with reduced mobility, the FOT said on Wednesday.

Under the 2002 Law on Equality for people with Disabilities, railway companies were required to adapt their infrastructure by the end of 2023, “insofar as these adaptations were proportionate”, the FOT said.

Rail companies, however, cited a lack of staff and time to carry out the work within the legal timeframe.

Rail operators still plan to renovate 186 stations between now and 2028 enabling 88% of passengers to travel without encountering obstacles in stations. There will still be 312 unsuitable stations that have to be upgraded after 2028.

