Survey finds majority of Swiss use AI for shopping

AI is becoming part of the Swiss people’s shopping habits Keystone-SDA

According to a study by credit card company Visa, the majority of Swiss consumers have already used artificial intelligence (AI) assistants to help them make a purchase.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’IA s’installe dans les habitudes d’achat des Suisses Original Read more: L’IA s’installe dans les habitudes d’achat des Suisses

However, trust has its limits: these same users want to retain control when it comes to making a payment.

Nearly 70% of Swiss people have already used AI assistants to prepare for a purchase, according to an online survey published on Thursday and conducted on behalf of Visa among more than 1,200 people aged between 18 and 65 in Switzerland.

Among these users, nearly half (49%) say that AI strongly influences their purchasing decisions, while one in ten people who use these tools have already bought exactly the product recommended by the AI.

Confidence wanes when it comes to paying. Two-thirds of those surveyed (67%) want to continue making each payment themselves. Only 17% say they are open to a fully autonomous purchase, including payment.

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One-third (33%) would be prepared to grant the AI agent a certain degree of autonomy when finalising the purchase, up to a predefined, generally modest, amount. For example, 24% would authorise autonomous purchases, including payment, up to a maximum of CHF50 ($60.30). For amounts exceeding CHF100, this proportion falls to 2.5%.

AI assistance is mainly envisaged for complex purchases, particularly travel and transport bookings (33%), as well as purchases of electronics and technology products (28%). It is less commonly envisaged for weekly shopping (20%).

The main concerns relate to the risk of losing control over spending (55%) and the misuse of payment data (51%).

The study also shows that Generation Z makes greater use of AI than older generations. In total, 82% of young people surveyed approve of comparing supp

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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