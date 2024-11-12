Swiss village must be evacuated by midday on Sunday

The village of Brienz-Brinzauls in eastern Switzerland, which is threatened by a rockfall, must be evacuated by 1pm on Sunday, the local council has decided. All residents must leave the village. The evacuation is expected to last several months.

The early warning service of the municipality of Albula, to which the village of Brienz-Brinzauls belongs, analysed the danger situation together with the geology and natural hazards specialist group and other geologists, according to a statement from the municipality.

The precautionary evacuation was ordered on the recommendation of the municipal management team.

Since the second half of September, around 1.2 million cubic metres of rock debris have been moving downhill at a rate of 20 to 35 centimetres per day in the scree slope high above Brienz-Brinzauls. According to the press release, there is a risk that it will become loose and then slide down towards the village as a rapid stream of debris.

The municipal council and municipal management staff want to give those affected as much time as possible to evacuate, the press release continued.

