Asian Stock Losses Extend, Bond Yields in Focus: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell for a fourth straight day as mounting inflation concerns fueled a rise in global bond yields, prompting investors to reassess valuations after a record-breaking rally.

MSCI’s regional equities gauge dropped 0.5%, with technology shares among the largest losers. South Korea, a poster child for artificial intelligence investments, retreated 1.8% with chipmakers Samsung Electronics Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. both declining. Softbank Group Corp. slumped as much as 9% in Tokyo.

While Brent crude was little changed on Wednesday, oil still held above $110 a barrel, with no sign of easing in the Iran conflict. That’s stoked inflation concerns, weighing on government bonds globally. On Tuesday, yields on the 30-year Treasuries hit levels last seen in 2007 on concern elevated energy costs may push the Federal Reserve toward a hike rather than a cut.

Global stocks have retreated from all-time highs after investors spent weeks brushing aside concerns over the war in the Middle East on optimism that artificial intelligence spending would continue to fuel corporate earnings growth. Attention is now turning to Nvidia Corp.’s earnings on Wednesday, with investors increasingly questioning whether the AI-driven rally has run too far, too fast.

“The recent rise in yields is a negative trend driven by inflation concerns stemming from Middle East tensions,” said Kazunori Tatebe, chief strategist at Daiwa Asset Management. Unlike the positive yield rise backed by economic strength which would boost corporate earnings, ”when yields rise for negative reasons, it tends to weigh not only on growth stocks but on equities broadly,” he added.

In other corners of the market, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index held at its highest level in six weeks, while gold, a non-yielding asset, was little changed around $4,500 an ounce.

Treasury yields continued their ascent Tuesday, with the 30-year benchmark approaching 5.20% and the 10-year rising past 4.65%.

Yields on government bonds have surged globally in recent weeks as a jump in energy prices caused by the Iran war adds to inflation fears, pushing traders to bet the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as soon as this year. Mounting deficits are also prompting investors to demand greater compensation to own longer-maturity debt.

“The issue of rising bond yields is still something which could create problems for today’s expensive stock market,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

Meanwhile, the Group-of-Seven finance chiefs pledged not to overdo any fiscal aid as the Iran war raises growth and inflation risks to the global economy. In a communique issued in Paris on Tuesday at the end of meetings overshadowed by sovereign-bond gyrations across much of the club of rich nations, officials committed to a measured approach that won’t overstretch public finances.

Elsewhere, the European Union expedited start of the US trade deal.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The jump in Treasury yields is squeezing the compensation for equity risk across major US benchmarks, further dimming the appeal of stocks.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Still, fund managers have increased their allocations to stocks by the most on record, according to a Bank of America Corp. survey. Their exposure came close to triggering a “sell signal,” BofA’s Michael Hartnett said. With 73% of respondents long on semiconductor stocks, this was identified as the most-crowded trade.

While conditions for a long and painful downturn may not be in place, the high-profile group of chipmakers has come under intense volatility after a series of records fueled by the revival of the artificial-intelligence frenzy.

“Yes, we remain tactically bullish, but we would not be maximally net long given the elevated probability of a pullback led by tech,” said the JPMorgan Market Intelligence desk led by Andrew Tyler, adding dips will likely be bought.

On the geopolitical front, President Donald Trump threatened to resume strikes on Iran in the coming days as part of the push for a deal to end the war. Meanwhile, NATO is discussing the possibility of helping ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz if the vital waterway isn’t reopened by early July.

In Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing late Tuesday, aiming to reinforce ties with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and make progress on a long-stalled energy project.

Focus later will turn to Nvidia’s earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.

The giant chipmaker’s earnings should take on greater importance at a time when the market is facing renewed worries about rising bond yields and the possibility of a rate hike, according to Paul Stanley at Granite Bay Wealth Management.

“Investors need some reassurance that the AI story is still alive and well and that the company is producing enough revenue growth to back up its elevated valuation,” he said. “We believe that Nvidia will report financial results that justify its valuation, which is just what the stock market is looking for.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:54 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.4% Japan’s Topix fell 1.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1605 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.97 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8153 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7100 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $76,647.73 Ether fell 0.4% to $2,109.4 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.66% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.795% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 5.08% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $103.87 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,503.33 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.