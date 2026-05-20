Asian Stocks Extend Losses, Bond Yields in Focus: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell for a fourth day as mounting inflation concerns fueled a rise in global bond yields, prompting investors to reassess valuations after a record-breaking rally.

MSCI’s regional equities gauge dropped 1.1%, with technology shares among the biggest losers. South Korea’s Kospi Index, a key barometer for artificial intelligence-related investments, fell 2.1%, with Samsung Electronics Co. dropping more than 2% after its labor union said it will go on strike, Yonhap reported.

Brent crude held above $111 a barrel, with no sign of easing in the Iran conflict. That’s stoked inflation concerns, weighing on government bonds globally. On Tuesday, yields on the 30-year Treasuries climbed to levels last seen in 2007 on concern elevated energy costs may push the Federal Reserve toward an interest-rate hike rather than a cut.

Global stocks have retreated from all-time highs after investors spent weeks brushing aside concerns over the war in the Middle East on optimism that AI spending would continue to fuel corporate earnings growth. Attention is now turning to Nvidia Corp.’s earnings on Wednesday, with investors increasingly questioning whether the AI-driven rally has run too far, too fast.

“The recent rise in yields is a negative trend driven by inflation concerns stemming from Middle East tensions,” said Kazunori Tatebe, chief strategist at Daiwa Asset Management. Unlike the positive yield rise backed by economic strength, which would boost corporate earnings, “when yields rise for negative reasons, it tends to weigh not only on growth stocks but on equities broadly,” he said.

The 30-year yield climbed one basis point Wednesday to 5.19%, while the 10-year yield was little changed at 4.67%.

Longer-dated government bond yields have risen to levels last seen during the global financial crisis, according to a Bloomberg gauge. The index, which tracks government bonds maturing in 10 years or longer, has dropped 4.6% this year on concern that accelerating inflation may force central banks to raise rates.

“The issue of rising bond yields is still something which could create problems for today’s expensive stock market,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

In other corners of the market, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index held at its highest level in six weeks, while gold, a non-yielding asset, edged lower to around $4,470 an ounce.

Meanwhile, the Group-of-Seven finance chiefs pledged not to overdo any fiscal aid as the Iran war raises growth and inflation risks to the global economy. In a communique issued in Paris on Tuesday at the end of meetings overshadowed by sovereign-bond gyrations across much of the club of rich nations, officials committed to a measured approach that won’t overstretch public finances.

Elsewhere, the European Union expedited start of the US trade deal.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The jump in Treasury yields is squeezing the compensation for equity risk across major US benchmarks, further dimming the appeal of stocks.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

On the geopolitical front, President Donald Trump threatened to resume strikes on Iran in the coming days as part of the push for a deal to end the war. Meanwhile, NATO is discussing the possibility of helping ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz if the vital waterway isn’t reopened by early July.

In Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing late Tuesday, aiming to reinforce ties with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and make progress on a long-stalled energy project. Also in the region, Singapore overtook Indonesia as the biggest Southeast Asian stock market.

Focus later will turn to Nvidia’s earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.

The giant chipmaker’s earnings should take on greater importance at a time when the market is facing renewed worries about rising bond yields and the possibility of a rate hike, according to Paul Stanley at Granite Bay Wealth Management.

“Investors need some reassurance that the AI story is still alive and well and that the company is producing enough revenue growth to back up its elevated valuation,” he said. “We believe that Nvidia will report financial results that justify its valuation, which is just what the stock market is looking for.”

Corporate News:

Meta Platforms Inc. is alerting thousands of employees that they’re being laid off, part of a restructuring aimed at improving efficiency and reducing costs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has the leading role on the cover of SpaceX’s initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, giving the firm a prominent position in potentially the biggest listing of all time. Kokusai Electric Corp. shares dropped after saying its biggest holder KKR & Co. is offloading its entire stake in the Japanese supplier of chipmaking gear. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 11:48 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 1.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1598 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.92 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8130 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $76,606.63 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,107.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.67% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 2.775% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 5.09% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,461.09 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Momoka Yokoyama and Liau Y-Sing.

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