Asian Stocks Gain as Hopes for Year-End Rally Grow: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities rose, tracking Friday’s gains in US stocks that helped intensify bets for a strong finish to the year. Gold and silver hit record highs.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific shares jumped 1%, with the tech sector leading gains. US stock futures also advanced. Oil climbed as US President Donald Trump intensified a blockade on Venezuela. The yen strengthened against the dollar following Friday’s tumble. Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s chief currency official, said he was “deeply concerned” about what he termed as “one-directional, sudden moves” in the yen, especially after last week’s monetary policy meeting.

Hopes for a year-end rally in equities grew as dip buyers late last week helped US stocks recover from a slide driven by doubts over AI exuberance and the scope for Federal Reserve easing. The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.9% on Friday in a second day of gains, wiping out the week’s loss as volumes spiked during a quarterly options and futures expiry, and as traders positioned for a rally into 2026.

“We’re now likely to see markets continue higher,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG in Sydney. “The one big elephant in the room remains the valuations in AI and where we go from here.”

Spot gold strengthened beyond a previous peak above $4,381 an ounce set in October, having gained for the last two weeks, on heightened geopolitical tensions and expectations for more Federal Reserve rate cuts. Silver also climbed to a record and platinum advanced for an eighth straight session.

Monday’s rally in Asian stocks came after the regional benchmark lost 1.9% last week, snapping a three-week winning run. A sub-gauge of regional technology shares climbed 2.1% in early trading after the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rallied 3% on Friday.

Japan’s markets remain a key focus after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest in 30 years on Friday. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda chose to keep his options open rather than bolster the yen, delivering a cautious rate hike that left the currency sliding toward levels which have triggered intervention in the past.

“We’d like to take appropriate responses against excessive moves,” Mimura told reporters on Monday. Meanwhile, the nation’s two-year government bond yield rose to 1.105% for the first time since 1997 on Monday.

Elsewhere, China’s commercial banks kept the one-and five-year loan prime rates unchanged on Monday, as expectations grow that the People’s Bank of China may ease policy next year.

Equities in China also climbed amid the broad Asia rally. Over the weekend, Republican lawmakers in the House Select Committee on China asked the Pentagon to list more than a dozen companies as military firms.

In terms of data, UK and US growth readings are due this week, as well as minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s December policy meeting which may give clues to whether it could hike in February. In Japan, Tokyo inflation as well as national jobs data are due, which may help traders assess the outlook for BOJ’s policy.

A gauge of the dollar edged slightly lower on Monday while Treasuries were steady.

Yields on US bonds were higher on Friday as New York Fed President John Williams signaled no urgency to cut interest rates again, citing recent employment and inflation data. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack echoed that sentiment in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, reinforcing expectations for a pause after a string of recent reductions. Even so, traders continue to bet on two rate cuts in 2026.

“We think inflation worries voiced by some hawks on the board are overdone and overall risks in the labor market are clearly to the downside,” Citigroup Inc. strategists including Adam Pickett wrote in a note to clients. But with only one clean set of data to be published prior to next month’s meeting, “this makes current market pricing of a 30% probability of a cut in January look fair,” they wrote.

Corporate News

China Vanke Co., once the country’s biggest developer before it succumbed to an unprecedented property crisis, is heading into one of the most consequential days since it was founded in the 1980s as creditors holding a local bond finish voting Monday on several requests. A group of private equity firms led by Permira and Warburg Pincus has agreed to acquire Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. in a deal valuing the investment and accounting software maker at $8.4 billion including debt. Chinese chipmakers are rushing to the IPO market, raising funds that are key to the nation’s goal of technological self-reliance and winning the global race on artificial intelligence. Seven & i Holdings Co.’s chief executive is pressing its US convenience-stores business to deliver a faster turnaround as the retailer seeks a public listing of the unit to fund new investment and lift shareholder returns. Li Ka-shing and his family set in motion a series of deals this year that stand to completely transform the Hong Kong billionaire’s business empire. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:53 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1717 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 157.27 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0363 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $88,546.51 Ether rose 1.5% to $3,018.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.16% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.79% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $56.92 a barrel Spot gold rose 1% to $4,383.09 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Chris Bourke.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.