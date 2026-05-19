Asian Stocks Set to Drop as Bond Selloff Extends: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised to fall for a fourth day as mounting inflation concerns extended a selloff in Treasuries, sending yields to multi-year highs.

Equity-index futures pointed to losses in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia after the S&P 500 Index dropped for a third day. Some resilience emerged as contracts for US stocks edged higher in early Asian trade.

With oil holding above $100 and little sign of an easing in the Iran conflict, yields on 30-year Treasuries hit levels last seen in 2007 on concern elevated energy costs may push the Federal Reserve toward a hike rather than a cut. A gauge of the dollar closed at its highest in six weeks. Gold, a non yielding asset, held its losses from the prior session, trading under $4,500 an ounce.

Chip shares erased earlier losses in the US session, leaving the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, or SOX, little changed. Even so, investors are increasingly questioning whether the AI-driven rally has run too far and too fast ahead of Nvidia Corp.’s earnings on Wednesday, a report likely to shape the next direction in global markets.

“The issue of rising bond yields is still something which could create problems for today’s expensive stock market,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 0.6% as rising yields, hot US inflation numbers and elevated oil prices curb investors’ appetite.

Treasury yields continued their ascent Tuesday, with the 30-year benchmark approaching 5.20% and the 10-year rising past 4.65%. Bond markets across Europe and Japan also fell Tuesday.

Yields on government bonds have surged globally in recent weeks as a jump in energy prices caused by the Iran war adds to inflation fears, pushing traders to bet the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as soon as this year. Mounting deficits are also prompting investors to demand greater compensation to own longer-maturity debt.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The jump in Treasury yields is squeezing the compensation for equity risk across major US benchmarks, further dimming the appeal of stocks.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Still, fund managers have increased their allocations to stocks by the most on record, according to a Bank of America Corp. survey. Their exposure came close to triggering a “sell signal,” BofA’s Michael Hartnett said. With 73% of respondents long on semiconductor stocks, this was identified as the most-crowded trade.

While conditions for a long and painful downturn may not be in place, the high-profile group of chipmakers has come under intense volatility after a series of records fueled by the revival of the artificial-intelligence frenzy.

“Yes, we remain tactically bullish, but we would not be maximally net long given the elevated probability of a pullback led by tech,” said the JPMorgan Market Intelligence desk led by Andrew Tyler, adding dips will likely be bought.

On the geopolitical front, President Donald Trump threatened to resume strikes on Iran in the coming days as part of the push for a deal to end the war. Meanwhile, NATO is discussing the possibility of helping ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz if the vital waterway isn’t reopened by early July.

In Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing late Tuesday, aiming to reinforce ties with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and make progress on a long-stalled energy project.

Focus later will turn to Nvidia’s earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.

The giant chipmaker’s earnings should take on greater importance at a time when the market is facing renewed worries about rising bond yields and the possibility of a rate hike, according to Paul Stanley at Granite Bay Wealth Management.

“Investors need some reassurance that the AI story is still alive and well and that the company is producing enough revenue growth to back up its elevated valuation,” he said. “We believe that Nvidia will report financial results that justify its valuation, which is just what the stock market is looking for.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:19 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.4% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1610 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.04 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8164 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7108 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $76,796.6 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,111.66 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 5.09% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,488.62 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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