Asian Stocks Set to Fall as Gulf Tensions Lift Oil: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were set to fall Tuesday as a surge in oil prices dragged US equities and bonds lower, with escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz raising fresh fears about high energy prices and global inflation.

Equity-index futures in Australia, South Korea and Hong Kong all pointed to losses at the open, while signaling a modest gain in Japan. US stock futures were steady in early Tuesday trading after benchmarks pulled back from record highs.

Brent crude jumped more than 5% to above $114 a barrel on Monday as the US and Iran exchanged fire in the Persian Gulf, drawing in the United Arab Emirates. With oil near a four-year peak, a selloff in Treasuries pushed 30-year yields above 5%. West Texas Intermediate crude opened lower early Tuesday, holding the bulk of Monday’s gains.

The US fought off Iran’s attacks as it facilitated the passage of two vessels through Hormuz. Meantime, the UAE blamed an Iranian drone strike for a fire at its Fujairah port and issued several missile alerts for the first time since a truce between Washington and Tehran took hold.

A key energy chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz has become the conflict’s central focus, with Iran able to disrupt flows as the US struggles to restore transit. With traffic constrained since late February, a prolonged standoff risks keeping oil prices high, fueling inflation and disrupting global supplies.

“Even if the immediate conflict de-escalates, we expect the aftershocks will remain with us for some time,” said Darrell Cronk at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “The effects — on energy prices, industrial activity, and geopolitical risk premia — are unlikely to fade quickly.”

The wave of violence came after a plan announced by President Donald Trump to help vessels through the critical waterway, with Tehran warning it would strike US forces if they came near Hormuz. Iran will be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it targets American ships in the region, Trump told Fox News.

Earlier in the session, futures had wavered between gains and losses on a report of Iranian missiles hitting a US naval ship, which the US denied. A report of an explosion and fire on a South Korean vessel in the vital Strait of Hormuz, which remains essentially shut, also added to the tension.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

The S&P 500’s decline on Monday sets the index up for a rebound the next day, based on its recent trading history since the war in Iran began.

— Kristine Aquino, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said interest rates will need to come down “at some point” if inflation returns to the US central bank’s 2% target, as he expects.

The Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged last week, though three officials dissented against the “easing bias” in the central bank’s post-meeting statement, favoring language signaling the next rate move could be either a hike or a cut.

Williams told reporters he was “very comfortable” with the current language in the statement because he doesn’t “see anything in the day-to-day” suggesting there’s an argument for a rate hike in the near term.

Corporate Highlights:

Amazon.com Inc. unveiled a suite of logistics services that will let businesses buy its existing freight and distribution offerings as a package, sending shares of rival delivery companies such as FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. lower. GameStop Corp. is trying to buy eBay Inc. for about $56 billion in cash and stock, a bold attempt by Ryan Cohen to take over a storied e-commerce name several times larger. A startup backed by General Catalyst Partners agreed to acquire Global Business Travel Group Inc., the travel platform spun out of American Express Co., in a deal worth about $6.3 billion. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile soared to its highest level ever and operating earnings jumped in Greg Abel’s first quarter as chief executive officer. Tyson Foods Inc. raised its full-year profit outlook as strong protein demand enables growth even as the struggling beef segment shows no signs of turning around. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% as of 7:02 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.8% Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2% S&P 500 futures were little changed Currencies

The euro was unchanged at $1.1691 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.27 per dollar The offshore yuan was unchanged at 6.8307 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7166 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $80,249.79 Ether rose 0.5% to $2,362.08 Commodities

Spot gold was little changed at $4,522.44 West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $105.29 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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