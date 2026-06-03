Asian Stocks Set to Fall on Fresh US-Iran Clashes: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised for losses on Thursday as renewed clashes between the US and Iran added strain to a fragile ceasefire, while pushing oil prices higher.

Equity-index futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed to losses at the open, with a regional stock gauge set to end four days of gains. US share futures fell around 0.4% after the underlying benchmarks pulled back from record highs, with the S&P 500 snapping a nine-day winning streak. After the close, Broadcom Inc. shares tumbled in post-market action as its outlook failed to impress investors.

US crude steadied after gaining 2.4% in the previous session after the US and Iran exchanged fire overnight, drawing Kuwait and Bahrain into one of the most serious flare-ups since a ceasefire took effect in early April. Rising oil prices and signs of resilience in the US labor market sent Treasuries lower, as traders increased bets that the Federal Reserve’s next move will be to raise interest rates.

The moves followed days of rising tensions in the Middle East, including Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, that risk derailing US-Iran talks and undermining a fragile ceasefire. While the AI-driven rally has propelled equities to record highs, a fresh wave of geopolitical risks is testing investors’ willingness to look past higher oil prices.

“We are no longer watching a delicate ceasefire, instead what is occurring is more akin to a low-intensity conflict,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. “This simply leaves the vital issue of oil supplies unresolved, and the clock continues to tick down towards doomsday for oil inventories and the global economy.”

In Asia, the yen hovered near the 160-per-dollar level after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that policymakers need to keep raising interest rates in line with economic and inflation developments. While the comments reinforced expectations for a rate hike on June 16, they were less explicit than remarks that preceded the BOJ’s previous two increases.

“The BOJ appears to be on track for a June hike,” said Yusuke Miyairi, a currency strategist at Nomura International Plc. “Since the BOJ’s June hike is much priced in, Ueda’s speech won’t change the trend of the dollar-yen pair.”

Attention also turned to the US labor market, where data showed companies added the most jobs since January 2025, suggesting hiring momentum remains intact despite higher energy costs. If confirmed by Friday’s payrolls report, the figures may reinforce expectations that the Fed is more likely to raise rates in the months ahead.

The data weighed on Treasuries, sending the 10-year yield up five basis points to 4.49%. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar rose 0.3%, while gold fell as much as 1.4% to below $4,430 an ounce, reaching the lowest intraday level in almost a week.

Investors will get another read on the labor market on Thursday with weekly jobless claims, ahead of the government’s monthly employment report on Friday.

Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said policymakers may need to raise rates later this year to bring inflation back to target. Separately, New York Fed President John Williams told Yahoo Finance that the outlook for rates remains uncertain.

“If incoming US data continue to surprise positively, investors may increasingly express a more hawkish Fed view through renewed dollar strength, particularly against lower- and zero-yielding currencies and commodities like the Japanese yen and gold,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

Corporate Highlights:

Alphabet Inc. upsized its equity raise to $84.75 billion from the $80 billion it announced just two days earlier in a bid to help fund growing artificial intelligence spending plans. Meta Platforms Inc. is selling businesses access to an AI agent for the first time, its latest effort to generate revenue to offset the company’s hefty investments. SpaceX is planning to offer shares at $135 apiece to raise $75 billion in its ⁠initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as Elon Musk rejects another Wall Street convention by setting a fixed price ahead of the marketing phase of the deal. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 7:01 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.7% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro was little changed at $1.1598 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.04 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7796 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7128 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $65,659.66 Ether rose 3.7% to $1,845.21 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $95.79 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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