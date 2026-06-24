Asian Stocks to Gain as US Futures Jump on Micron: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised to gain, tracking a rally in US equity futures after Micron Technology Inc. delivered an upbeat forecast that reignited confidence in the artificial-intelligence trade.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 were up almost 2% while those for the S&P 500 rose 0.6% in early Asian trading. Equity-index futures for benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea also climbed. Micron, the largest US maker of computer memory chips, surged about 15% in late trading after its quarterly sales forecast crushed Wall Street estimates, signaling that an AI-fueled growth run remains strong.

The closely watched results, coupled with a slide in oil prices, are set to offer relief to equity traders in Asia after a two-day decline that dragged the regional benchmark to its lowest in about two weeks. Brent crude tumbled more than 4% in the last session to close below $74 a barrel on signs of swelling supply and progress on a US-Iran peace deal. West Texas Intermediate extended Wednesday’s declines early in Asia.

Micron “far exceeded analyst expectations and, crucially, forecast robust future chip demand,” said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com. “US futures have more than recovered the losses sustained in cash trade, positioning Asian markets for a much more positive session.”

Micron’s results have arrived at a pivotal moment for the AI trade, with chipmakers and other technology stocks under pressure earlier this week. Along with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., Micron has been a major beneficiary of the data-center spending boom. Demand for conventional memory chips and high-bandwidth memory, a key component in AI systems, continues to outstrip supply.

Further reinforcing optimism around the sector, SK Hynix announced plans for a US stock listing. The company is seeking about $29 billion in the offering as it looks to capitalize on surging demand for advanced memory products.

“When stocks rise too much and too fast, a pullback almost always ensues,” said Rick Gardner at RGA Investments. “We would much rather be buying tech stocks on days when they are down, and the pullback can present an opportunity for investors who do not have adequate exposure to this space, which is still fundamentally strong.”

Meanwhile, lower oil prices helped calm inflation concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation report, sparking a rally in Treasuries. The 10-year yield fell 11 basis points, while the 30-year touched 4.85%, the lowest since April 8. The two-year yield, which is more closely tied to Fed policy expectations, slipped to about 4.15%.

The rally signaled another reassessment of the Fed’s likely interest-rate path, a week after traders piled into bets it may hike as soon as next month following Chairman Kevin Warsh’s first meeting leading the bank.

Still, the latest update to the key US inflation gauge is unlikely to challenge a growing consensus at the central bank around the need for hikes. Forecasters expect Thursday’s personal consumption expenditures price index to show acceleration on both a monthly and year-over-year basis in May.

“Inflation is going to come down significantly,” said Raghav Datla, an interest-rate strategist at Citigroup Inc. Even if the Fed stands pat well into 2027, “the current level of rates seems too high.”

Corporate Highlights:

Two leading artificial intelligence researchers at Alphabet Inc.’s Google are planning to leave for rival Anthropic PBC, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to a series of high-profile departures that risk undercutting the search giant’s position in AI. Anthropic PBC accused Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. of waging a large-scale effort to “illicitly” access its Claude artificial intelligence model using thousands of fraudulent accounts that undermine the US AI developer’s decision to keep its products out of China. OpenAI unveiled its first custom AI chip developed in partnership with Broadcom Inc., part of a bid by the ChatGPT maker to gain an edge by tailoring hardware to better run its products. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.3% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1356 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.76 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8124 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6897 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $60,831.32 Ether rose 0.2% to $1,614.94 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.72% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $69.89 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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