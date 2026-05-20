Asian Stocks to Rise as Nvidia Whipsaws on Results: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to climb Thursday after gains on Wall Street that reflected a constructive outlook for US-Iran talks. Nvidia Corp. shares whipsawed in a lukewarm response to rising data center sales.

Equity index futures for Australia, Japan and South Korea were all higher Thursday, taking cues from a robust US session Wednesday that lifted the S&P 500 1.1%, halting a three-day losing streak. Tech outperformed, with the Nasdaq 100 advancing 1.7%. Contracts for US stocks edged lower in early Asian trading.

The firming sentiment lifted bonds on calming inflation concerns as crude retreated. Treasuries gained across the curve, while an index of the dollar edged lower and gold rose. West Texas Intermediate and Brent prices settled more than 5% lower Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump said the US is in the “final stages” with Iran, raising expectations for a near-term restart of energy flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Trump also said that a deal will be made or “we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won’t happen,” according to a White House pool report.

Iran is reviewing the US’s new draft in response to Tehran’s 14-point proposal and is yet to give a response, Tasnim reported. President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X that Iran has “explored every avenue to avert war,” adding that “all paths remain open from our side.”

“Everyone wants to see this end, but negotiations so far have been far apart on key issues, with both sides expecting each other to blink first,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier. “Even if a deal is struck, it may take some time to be sure it won’t be violated for things to fully return to normal.”

Read: Massive Options Bet Rattles Oil Market On Edge Over Iran War

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s latest forecast anticipated sales in the three months through July will be about $91 billion, higher than the average analyst estimates of $87 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The world’s most valuable company also dialed up its shareholder rewards, increasing its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from a penny. And the chipmaker announced $80 billion in stock repurchases.

“Nvidia delivered another beat, but at this point that’s essentially priced in as it keeps beating quarter after quarter,” Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne said in a note. “The lingering question is whether it can convince investors the AI build-out has durability into 2027 and 2028.”

Chipmakers were set to remain in focus across Asia, with Samsung Electronics Co. reaching an 11th-hour deal with its labor union to avert a potentially crippling strike that was set to start Thursday.

In the bond market, Treasuries rallied Wednesday, sending yields lower across maturities as optimism over US-Iran negotiations eased some of the selling pressure that has gripped the $31 trillion market since late February.

Traders eased some of their bets on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by the end of the year. They still anticipate that the central bank’s next move will be a hike, in contrast to the multiple cuts seen before the US attacked Iran in late February.

Read: PGIM’s Peters Sees ‘Rolling Shocks’ Curbing Support in Bonds

Despite the equity-market gains on Wednesday, it’s worth noting that it was not the first time optimism took hold even without any visible signs of progress in negotiations between the US and Iran.

“I’d love to believe this, but let’s face it: How many times have we heard this before?” said Win Thin, chief economist at Bank of Nassau 1982, after Trump’s remarks.

Corporate Highlights:

OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering in the coming weeks and is targeting a public debut sometime in the fall, according to a person familiar with the plan. Intuit Inc. is cutting about 17% of its staff, or about 3,000 workers, a move to trim costs while the financial software company invests in artificial-intelligence products. Lowe’s Cos. reported sales growth in the first quarter that just missed estimates, yet kept its full-year outlook unchanged in the face of higher transportation costs, in part due to productivity boosts from artificial intelligence.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 7:01 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro was little changed at $1.1626 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.87 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8005 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7155 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $77,412.2 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,128.29 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.59% Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.770% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 5.07% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $98.78 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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