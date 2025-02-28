Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Morgan Stanley fined CHF1 million for money laundering

Generated with artificial intelligence.
US investment bank Morgan Stanley must pay a fine of CHF1 million ($1.1 million) in Switzerland. A client adviser at the bank had engaged in qualified money laundering in 2010, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said on Thursday.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The OAG found that the bank had not taken all necessary and reasonable organisational precautions to prevent the client adviser from engaging in qualified money laundering.

This was done with assets that originally came from acts of bribery in Greece, it continued. With the fine imposed, the OAG has closed the case.

The bank has waived its right to appeal against the decision, which is why it is legally binding.

+ Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports 

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

