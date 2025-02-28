Morgan Stanley fined CHF1 million for money laundering
US investment bank Morgan Stanley must pay a fine of CHF1 million ($1.1 million) in Switzerland. A client adviser at the bank had engaged in qualified money laundering in 2010, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said on Thursday.
