Swiss bank Julius Bär sells its Brazilian operation

Julius Bär sells its local activities in Brazil Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss private bank Julius Bär has signed an agreement to sell its operation in Brazil, Julius Baer Brasil Gestão de Patrimônio e Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários, to Banco BTG Pactual for 615 million reais, or CHF91 million ($100.7 million).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Julius Bär vend ses activités locales au Brésil Original Read more: Julius Bär vend ses activités locales au Brésil

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss bank will continue to serve its Brazilian customers from other regions where the group is present, it said in a press release on Tuesday. These include Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia and Spain.

In Brazil, Julius Bär currently has branches in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro, where it serves wealthy clients. At the end of November 2024, the company had 61 billion reais (CHF9 billion) of assets under management there.

More

More Julius Bär probed by Swiss regulator over Signa risk lapses This content was published on Switzerland’s financial regulator is investigating Julius Bär Group over inadequate risk-control structures. Read more: Julius Bär probed by Swiss regulator over Signa risk lapses

The transaction, scheduled to close by the end of March, is expected to add 30 basis points to the bank’s CET1 ratio. The latter stood at 16.7% at the end of the first ten months of 2024.

Brazilian media outlet O Globo had leaked the information on Monday evening, but had put the value of the transaction at around 1 billion reais, or CHF150 million.

Overhaul of banking activities

Julius Bär is in the midst of a major overhaul of its activities, following the Signa debacle. In July 2024, the bank raised its gross savings target for the current strategic cycle to CHF145 million, up from CHF120 million previously. The savings plan entails the elimination of 250 jobs and is due to be fully implemented by the end of 2025.

More

More How Julius Bär’s golden opportunity unravelled This content was published on Julius Bär was primed to capitalise on Credit Suisse’s collapse. Instead, loans to René Benko’s Signa claimed its CEO’s job. Read more: How Julius Bär’s golden opportunity unravelled

The announcements come as Swiss Stefan Bollinger takes over the helm of the Zurich-based company on Thursday. Since the departure in February 2024 of Philipp Rickenbacher, who left in the wake of the losses incurred in the Signa affair, current deputy general manager, Nic Dreckmann, has been in charge on an interim basis.

More

More Switzerland’s wealth managers bank on a future in Asia This content was published on Hong Kong and Singapore are the world’s rising wealth centres. How is Switzerland reacting? Read more: Switzerland’s wealth managers bank on a future in Asia

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.