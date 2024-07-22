Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain tests Raytheon’s anti-drone laser from military vehicle

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) – The British Army has carried out its first test of Raytheon’s anti-drone laser weapon from a military vehicle, the company said on Monday, in the latest sign that drone warfare is a growing priority for Western armed forces.

The high-energy laser, which is designed to wipe out aerial drones, was fired aboard a British Army Wolfhound armoured vehicle in Porton Down, a military facility in southern England, Raytheon’s parent company, RTX Corp. said in a statement. The company did not say when the test took place.

The war in Ukraine has been characterised by the deployment of drones on an unprecedented scale, with thousands of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) used to track enemy forces, guide artillery and bomb targets.

This transformation in battlefield tactics has increased global demand for both drone and anti-drone equipment, defence companies say.

“The increasing prevalence, proliferation and evolution of drone warfare makes the rapid adoption of counter-UAS technologies ever more important,” RTX said.

The United States army has already deployed Raytheon’s high-energy laser, which has logged more than 40,000 testing hours and downed more than 400 targets, the company said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR