British Newspaper groups warn Apple over ad-blocking plans, FT reports

1 minute

(Reuters) – British newspaper group News Media Association (NMA) has warned Apple that any move to impose a so-called “web eraser” tool to block advertisements would put the financial sustainability of journalism at risk, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Apple is preparing to include an AI-based privacy feature in the Safari browser in the next iOS 18 software update that will remove ads or other unwanted website content, the newspaper reported.