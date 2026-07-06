Chip Stocks Rally in AI Trade Revival After Plunge: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A rebound in chipmakers lifted stocks as dip buyers emerged amid speculation that the artificial-intelligence trade that has powered the bull market has more room to run. The dollar rose. Oil steadied.

The tech-led bounce halted a selloff in a gauge of semiconductor firms, with traders betting the industry’s investment boom will continue to support solid earnings. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1%. Broadcom Inc. jumped after expanding its partnership with Apple Inc. SK Hynix Inc. kicked off the formal marketing process for its US listing while investors geared up for Samsung Electronics Co.’s results on Tuesday.

While chipmakers just wrapped up their best quarter on record, the rally has wavered as concerns over rising competition, potential overcapacity and the payoff from massive AI investments spurred sharp intermittent pullbacks. That has raised the stakes for industry behemoths, with lofty expectations leaving little room for disappointment.

After a blowout sales forecast from Micron Technology Inc. last month failed to bolster confidence, investors are waiting to hear from the likes of Nvidia Corp. for further clues on AI chip demand. The focus will also be on capital expenditure projections from hyperscalers after recent concerns that they may be overspending on AI.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp.’s server assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported a bigger-than-expected 40% jump in quarterly sales and said AI demand is growing further. Lockheed Martin Corp. agreed to buy a naval defense business owned by private equity firm Advent for $3.45 billion as demand for sea-based weapons system surges. Honeywell International Inc. spinoff Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. will acquire Element Solutions Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $14.5 billion, creating a market leader in the specialty chemicals sector. Rogers Communications Inc. agreed to buy the remaining 25% stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. for C$4.35 billion ($3.1 billion) from billionaire Larry Tanenbaum’s Kilmer Group, taking full ownership of Canada’s largest sports empire. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. sold $216 million of Bitcoin last week, marking the first major step in the financing overhaul the company unveiled in recent days after a prolonged slump in the cryptocurrency and its own shares. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1420 The British pound was little changed at $1.3354 The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 162.36 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $61,578.78 Ether fell 2% to $1,740.05 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.94% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $68.86 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,143.62 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.