Large protests in Geneva and Lausanne against inaction on climate change
Following a sweltering summer, thousands of people took to the streets in Geneva and Lausanne on Saturday afternoon to protest against the lack of action on global warming.
“There’s no Planet B”, “The train is the transport of the future” and “We’re done for” were among the slogans on the placards. The more than 100 organisations and political parties behind the event wanted the summer of 2026 to serve as a wake-up call. They called for measures to adapt to climate change, as well as to reduce CO₂ emissions.
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In Lausanne, the march began with an estimated 6,000 people, according to news agency Keystone-SDA, before swelling in numbers and peaking at 12,000 participants, according to the police.
Environment Minister Albert Rösti came in for particular criticism from the demonstrators, being booed on several occasions during the speeches. The environment minister was also targeted on numerous placards, with slogans ranging from “Rösti, you’re done for” to “Rösti on our plates, not in the Federal Council”.
In Geneva, the march drew 7,000 people according to the organisers and 3,000 at the finish line, according to the police. Before setting off, Julia Steinberger, a professor at the University of Lausanne and co-author of the IPCC report, condemned the fact that more than three decades had been wasted due to climate obstruction by fossil fuel lobbies. On arrival at Place des Nations, Lisa Mazzone, president of the Swiss Greens, lambasted “right-wing politicians who have denied and then refused to acknowledge the climate emergency.”
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Following on from Geneva and Lausanne, further demonstrations of this kind will take place in several towns and cities across the country until October 2. But the organisers insist that this is just the beginning. They intend to sustain the movement over the long term in order to make climate change an absolute priority and protect life. Unless there is a change of course, Switzerland could see summer temperatures reach 50°C by 2050, they warned.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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