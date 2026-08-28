Swiss among top performers in renewable energy
Switzerland is performing relatively well in Europe when it comes to the energy transition. It ranks fifth in terms of renewable electricity generation per capita, thanks in particular to rapid growth in solar power. Wind power, on the other hand, is struggling to keep pace.
The energy transition is making progress in Switzerland, and at a fairly good pace by European standards. This is the conclusion of an analysis published on Friday by the Swiss Energy Foundation (SES), which compared Switzerland with the 27 EU member states using a number of indicators.
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In terms of total renewable electricity generation per capita, Switzerland ranks fifth in Europe in 2025, with 4,872 kWh. It is surpassed only by Sweden (11,478 kWh), Finland (8,245), Austria (6,655) and Denmark (5,066).
It benefits in particular from its significant hydroelectric generation. Switzerland is also making good progress in the field of photovoltaics. It has set a new record for solar generation per capita, at 878 kWh (tenth in Europe). However, there is still significant room for improvement.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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