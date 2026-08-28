Swiss among top performers in renewable energy

Switzerland ranks among the top performers in renewable energy Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is performing relatively well in Europe when it comes to the energy transition. It ranks fifth in terms of renewable electricity generation per capita, thanks in particular to rapid growth in solar power. Wind power, on the other hand, is struggling to keep pace.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse parmi les bons élèves des énergies renouvelables Original Read more: La Suisse parmi les bons élèves des énergies renouvelables

The energy transition is making progress in Switzerland, and at a fairly good pace by European standards. This is the conclusion of an analysis published on Friday by the Swiss Energy Foundation (SES), which compared Switzerland with the 27 EU member states using a number of indicators.

More

More Climate solutions Solar energy plugs hydro-electric shortfall in Switzerland This content was published on Swiss solar power helps prevent electricity supply bottlenecks as rivers dry up. Read more: Solar energy plugs hydro-electric shortfall in Switzerland

In terms of total renewable electricity generation per capita, Switzerland ranks fifth in Europe in 2025, with 4,872 kWh. It is surpassed only by Sweden (11,478 kWh), Finland (8,245), Austria (6,655) and Denmark (5,066).

It benefits in particular from its significant hydroelectric generation. Switzerland is also making good progress in the field of photovoltaics. It has set a new record for solar generation per capita, at 878 kWh (tenth in Europe). However, there is still significant room for improvement.

Join the debate:

External Content

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories