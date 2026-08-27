‘Neutrality alone does not protect Switzerland against aggression’

SWI swissinfo.ch

Is neutrality ‘a jewel’ that must be preserved, or a 'tool’ that must evolve alongside society? In our programme Let’s Talk, we discussed the Swiss popular initiative on neutrality, which goes before voters on September 27.

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7 minutes

Katy Romy

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion. Samuel Jaberg I manage a multilingual team responsible for covering the Swiss Abroad, providing them with the information they need to participate in political life in Switzerland. After studying political science in Neuchâtel and Bern, I started out in multimedia journalism at SwissTXT and RTS. Since 2008, I've been working at SWI swissinfo.ch, where I've held various journalistic and management positions. Other languages: 2 Français fr «La neutralité seule ne protège pas la Suisse contre une agression» Original Read more: «La neutralité seule ne protège pas la Suisse contre une agression»

Italiano it “La sola neutralità non protegge la Svizzera da un’aggressione” Read more: “La sola neutralità non protegge la Svizzera da un’aggressione”

“Neutrality is a jewel that enables Switzerland to contribute to world peace,” says Kevin Grangier, secretary-general of the Pro Switzerland Association, which launched the initiative. According to the campaign’s coordinator for French-speaking Switzerland, Switzerland has weakened its ability to act as a mediator in international conflicts by adopting the European Union’s (EU) sanctions against Russia in 2022.

Drafted by former federal minister Christoph Blocher, the initiative aims to restore the credibility of Swiss neutrality. To this end, it calls for the principle of “perpetual and armed” neutrality to be enshrined in the Constitution.

Laurence Fehlmann Rielle, a parliamentarian from the left-wing Social Democratic Party, opposes the initiative and believes that Switzerland can play a role in promoting peace on the world stage. However, to do so, the country needs a flexible approach to neutrality. “It is not a treasure, but a tool that must be used intelligently and evolve alongside society,” says the politician.

>> Our explanatory article on the initiative:

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More Swiss Politics Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide This content was published on On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country’s constitution. Read more: Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide

A pro-Kremlin initiative?

Fehlmann Rielle’s main criticism of the initiative is that it would prevent Switzerland from imposing or adopting sanctions against countries at war, except where these are decided by the UN Security Council. “Behind their fine words about peace and sovereignty, the initiators are primarily seeking to prevent sanctions so that Switzerland can continue to do business with everyone. Blocher, in particular, wants his company to be able to continue its commercial activities with Russia,” she says.

Grangier accuses opponents of the initiative of attacking the messenger, Blocher, rather than the content of the initiative. “We want the people to vote on a text, not on their opinion of Christoph Blocher,” he says.

>> Kevin Grangier, secretary-general of Pro Switzerland, condemns Russian interference in the campaign:

Fehlmann Rielle describes the initiative as “pro-Putin”. Recently, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, expressed Moscow’s support for the neutrality initiative. Grangier condemns this stance. “Any foreign interference in Swiss politics is reprehensible in principle,” he says. In his view, however, these statements do not help the initiative, but rather benefit its opponents.

According to Mathis Steinmann, who represents Swiss citizens in France on the Council of the Swiss Abroad, Switzerland enjoys an excellent reputation abroad, particularly in France. “On the other hand, perceptions of Swiss neutrality are more ambivalent. The economic ties between Switzerland and Nazi Germany during the Second World War often crop up in debates,” says the Swiss citizen living in Nice, who took part in the programme remotely.

A shield against conflict or a threat to security?

The initiative also explicitly prohibits Switzerland from joining a military alliance. Cooperation with such an organisation would only be possible in the event of war or preparations for an attack. “This would weaken Switzerland’s cooperation with NATO, particularly within the framework of the Partnership for Peace,” says Fehlmann Rielle.

Grangier disputes this analysis and insists that such cooperation could be maintained. He also accuses opponents of the proposal of applying double standards: “On the one hand, they believe that Switzerland must forge closer ties with NATO in order to be prepared in the event of a conflict. On the other, they do not criticise Switzerland’s low level of military spending, which stands at 0.7% of GDP, compared with 2 to 3% in most NATO countries.”

Opponents of the initiative, however, see the contradiction elsewhere. Fehlmann Rielle points in particular to the campaign poster produced by the initiative’s organisers, which features a dove of peace and promises that the initiative will protect Switzerland from war. “At the same time, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which supports the initiative, has backed a relaxation of the rules on the export of military equipment, at the risk of Swiss weapons ending up in conflict zones,” she says.

Grangier, for his part, acknowledges that “neutrality alone does not protect Switzerland against aggression”. According to the secretary-general of Pro Switzerland, it must be accompanied by active diplomatic engagement, political decisions tailored to the circumstances, and an army capable of defending the territory. Fehlmann Rielle also believes that neutrality does not provide absolute protection. “Switzerland has an internationally recognised diplomatic service and regularly offers its good offices to help resolve conflicts. It also hosts numerous international organisations and conferences working to promote peace,” she points out.

>> Parliamentarian Laurence Fehlmann Rielle believes that Switzerland must dare to take a stand:

In Grangier’s view, however, Switzerland has lost its credibility as a mediator in international conflicts. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party politician criticises the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, in particular for organising the conference on peace in Ukraine at Bürgenstock in 2024 without Russia’s participation. “It is necessary to define this neutrality as proposed by the initiative so that Switzerland can once again contribute credibly and effectively to world peace,” he says.

Fehlmann Rielle, on the other hand, maintains that the country has retained its reputation on the international stage. “We obviously hope that Russia will come to the negotiating table, but it was not ready in 2024. That does not mean, however, that we should not start preparing for peace,” she says.

The Social Democratic Party parliamentarian accuses the initiative’s proponents of defending an outdated concept of neutrality, according to which Switzerland should remain on the sidelines of international affairs and turn in on itself. “Switzerland must get involved in world affairs and dare to take a stand,” she says.

Grangier rejects this interpretation. In his view, neutrality does not mean indifference. “Switzerland has been involved in world affairs for 200 years. This shows a certain contempt for our history and our ancestors,” he says.

Edited by Samuel Jaberg. Translated from French by Patrick Huwyler/gw

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