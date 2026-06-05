Switzerland will not join EU Copernicus scheme in coming years
The Swiss government has opted not to take part in the European Union’s Copernicus Earth observation programme in the coming years, citing budget constraints. This decision runs counter to parliament’s earlier approval of joining the initiative.
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Owing to the federal government’s financial situation, Switzerland will not participate in Copernicus from 2028 to 2034, the Federal Council said on Friday.
It did not provide any further details but said Switzerland would probably reconsider participation in 2032.
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Copernicus was launched in 1998 by the EU and the European Space Agency (ESA). It offers a wide range of geoinformation in areas such as environmental monitoring. In particular, it monitors climate change.
More than four years ago, the Swiss parliament sent a clear signal in favour of joining Copernicus and adopted a corresponding motion without discussion. Since then, however, the Federal Council has refused to implement the request.
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Switzerland says it can’t afford to take part in Copernicus programme
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