Swiss say they have struggled with the heat
The scorching summer has taken quite a toll on the Swiss. A large majority of those surveyed found the high temperatures difficult to cope with, and many are concerned about the environment.
In total, 74% of the population described the summer of 2026 as “very trying” or “somewhat trying”, according to a survey by 20 Minutes and Tamedia published on Friday. Only a quarter of those surveyed found it very or somewhat pleasant.
Women suffered significantly more from the heat than men: 46% of them said they found it trying, compared with 31% of men.
More
Swiss study: five easy ways to stay cool in hot weather
Political affiliations also played a role in how people felt. Half of the left-wing Green Party’s electorate found the heat very difficult to cope with. At the other end of the spectrum, supporters of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party coped with it best: 36% of them found the summer pleasant.
More than a third of those surveyed (37%) said they suffered from significant or very significant physical problems, particularly sleep problems.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.