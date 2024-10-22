Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Climate change

Light pollution and industrial activity increase in the Arctic

Light pollution and industrial activity in the Arctic on the rise
Light pollution and industrial activity in the Arctic on the rise Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Light pollution and industrial activity increase in the Arctic
Listening: Light pollution and industrial activity increase in the Arctic

More than 800,000 square kilometres of the Arctic were affected by human activity in 2013. Some 85% of the areas polluted by light was due to industrial activities and not settlement areas.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The European Arctic and the oil and gas production areas in the US state of Alaska and in Russia were hotspots of human activity. This is shown by a study conducted by an international research team led by the University of Zurich (UZH). Up to a third of the land area in these regions was illuminated.

+ Looking at the skies in a new light

Light pollution is increasing in terms of area every year, the study continued. Of the 16.4 million square kilometres analysed, 5.1% is affected by light pollution. The area is increasing by 4.8% annually, said Gabriela Schaepman-Strub from UZH.

The UZH researchers collected satellite data of artificial light at night to investigate the development of human activities in the Arctic from 1992 to 2013.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

Picture of a motorway in Algeria

More

Swiss tourist killed while visiting Algeria

This content was published on A Swiss woman was reportedly killed by a man with a knife. After the attack, she was taken to the hospital, but the doctors couldn’t save her.

Read more: Swiss tourist killed while visiting Algeria
Picture of some tourist near a mountain lake with mountains in the background

More

Swiss canton makes Lonely Planet’s ‘Top 10 Regions’ list

This content was published on Switzerland’s canton Valais has made it into the “Top 10 Regions” list of the Lonely Planet travel guide, praised for its efforts to “electrify in the truest sense of the word even in 2025.”

Read more: Swiss canton makes Lonely Planet’s ‘Top 10 Regions’ list

