Paul Klee Centre devotes exhibition to Le Corbusier

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Le Corbusier, the artist and architect from La Chaux-de-Fonds, is the focus of a new exhibition at Bern's Paul Klee Centre. The event highlights how art enriched the thinking and architectural achievements of this 20th-century figure.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The “Order of ThingsExternal link” exhibition runs from Saturday to June 22. It features numerous works by the Franco-Swiss artist, real name Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, including paintings, travel drawings and wooden sculptures.

The exhibition also features a dialogue between Le Corbusier’s works of art and those conceived in his preferred field: architecture. Art served as a laboratory of ideas for the architectural achievements of this pioneer of modern architecture. Visitors can admire models, plans and architectural drawings, all originals from the Fondation Le Corbusier in Paris.

+ Why people love and hate Le Corbusier

The exhibition also focuses on the artist’s controversial stance during the Second World War and his closeness to the Vichy regime in Nazi-occupied France.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

