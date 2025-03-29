Swiss named director of MoMA in New York

The 55-year-old Swiss, who studied at the University of Geneva, will take up his post in September, the museum announced. His predecessor, Glen Lowry, held the post for three decades, the longest tenure in the history of the museum, which opened in 1929.
Cherix moved to MoMA in 2007. As chief curator of drawings and prints at the Robert Lehmann Foundation, he organised numerous exhibitions at MoMA, including “Yoko Ono: One Woman Show, 1960-1971” in 2015 and “Betye Saar: Legends of Black Girl’s Window” in 2019.
The MoMA collection includes works of art such as Pablo Picasso’s “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” and Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night”.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Heimatort, sweet Heimatort: the unique Swiss concept of home
Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty
This content was published on
Over eight and a half years after the fatal F/A-18 military jet accident in Switzerland, an air traffic controller has been found guilty of negligent homicide by a military appeals court.
Viola Amherd hands over keys of Swiss defence ministry to Martin Pfister
This content was published on
On Friday, the new Swiss government minister Martin Pfister was symbolically presented with the keys to the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport by outgoing minister Viola Amherd.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.