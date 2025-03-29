The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss named director of MoMA in New York

The MoMA collection includes works of art such as Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night". Keystone-SDA
Christophe Cherix from Geneva has been appointed the new director of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, one of the most influential museums for modern and contemporary art.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The 55-year-old Swiss, who studied at the University of Geneva, will take up his post in September, the museum announced. His predecessor, Glen Lowry, held the post for three decades, the longest tenure in the history of the museum, which opened in 1929.

Cherix moved to MoMA in 2007. As chief curator of drawings and prints at the Robert Lehmann Foundation, he organised numerous exhibitions at MoMA, including “Yoko Ono: One Woman Show, 1960-1971” in 2015 and “Betye Saar: Legends of Black Girl’s Window” in 2019.

The MoMA collection includes works of art such as Pablo Picasso’s “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” and Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night”.

