Bulle Ogier and Barbet Schroeder to receive Honorary Award at the Swiss Film Prize

Honorary Swiss Film Award for the Ogier Schroeder couple Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
French actress Bulle Ogier and Swiss director Barbet Schroeder are set to receive the Honorary Award at the 2025 Swiss Film Prize for their outstanding contributions to cinema, the Federal Office of Culture (BAK) announced on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The couple and artistic duo are seen as key figures in the Nouvelle Vague film movement. In a press release, the BAK highlighted “the significance of their creative collaboration for film history.” Together, the actress and director have created notable works such as La Vallée (1972), Maîtresse (1976) and Tricheurs (1984).

Ogier gained international fame for her role in L’Amour fou (1969). Throughout her career, she has collaborated with Swiss directors like Alain Tanner and Daniel Schmid. Her husband, Schroeder, started his film career as an assistant to Jean-Luc Godard and Eric Rohmer. The BAK acknowledges his impact on filmmaking in both Hollywood and Europe.

Ogier and Schroeder will receive their award on March 21.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

