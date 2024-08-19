Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Culture

77th Locarno Film Festival attracted 152,000 movie fans

Locarno will attract more visitors this year than in 2023
Over 62,000 people watched films on Locarno's Piazza Grande at this year's festival. Keystone-SDA
Listening: 77th Locarno Film Festival attracted 152,000 movie fans

Around 152,000 movie fans flocked to the 77th Locarno Film Festival that ended on Saturday - a 3.5% increase compared to last year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Over eleven days, film screenings attracted a total of 152,000 spectators, including 90,000 in cinemas and 62,000 on the Piazza Grande main square, the fesitval organisers said in a press release on Sunday.

+ Lithuanian film “Akiplėša” (“Toxic”) wins main prize in Locarno

The number of accreditations for film showings and events and online content rose by 6.5%. The festival issued 4,940 accreditations, including 1,884 to film industry representatives, and 793 to journalists and photographers.

Locarno also saw an increase in visitors to the festival’s digital platforms. On YouTube, it saw a 265% increase in views and a 105% rise in subscribers. Its Instagram page reached over 7.1 million people during the festival period, a 6% increase in followers.

