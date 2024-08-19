77th Locarno Film Festival attracted 152,000 movie fans

Over eleven days, film screenings attracted a total of 152,000 spectators, including 90,000 in cinemas and 62,000 on the Piazza Grande main square, the fesitval organisers said in a press release on Sunday.
The number of accreditations for film showings and events and online content rose by 6.5%. The festival issued 4,940 accreditations, including 1,884 to film industry representatives, and 793 to journalists and photographers.
Locarno also saw an increase in visitors to the festival’s digital platforms. On YouTube, it saw a 265% increase in views and a 105% rise in subscribers. Its Instagram page reached over 7.1 million people during the festival period, a 6% increase in followers.
