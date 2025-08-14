The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Culture

Swiss president unveils new theme park dedicated to Saint Bernards

Martigny: Karin Keller-Sutter unveils the new Barryland
"The Saint Bernards are symbols of our country, just like cheese, chocolate and gold are," said Keller-Sutter. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss president unveils new theme park dedicated to Saint Bernards
Listening: Swiss president unveils new theme park dedicated to Saint Bernards

The new Barryland theme park in Martigny, south-western Switzerland, was officially opened on Thursday in the presence of Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. The park, which celebrates the working dog of the Alps, the Saint Bernard, has been open to the public since late June.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Keller-Sutter has been godmother to a Saint Bernard named Zeus, who was born in 2020, for the past five years. “Zeus came to see me twice in Bern, including when I was elected President of the Confederation [by parliament last December],” she said at the end of a private visit of BarrylandExternal link lasting around 30 minutes. “The Saint Bernards are symbols of our country, just like cheese, chocolate and gold are.”

More
dog drinking water

More

Demographics

The Swiss dog that conquers hearts

This content was published on The Saint Bernard, featured in everything from Christmas cards to glass-blown ornaments, is a giant bundle of joy and a symbol of Switzerland.

Read more: The Swiss dog that conquers hearts

The non-profit Barry Foundation has replaced its old historical museum with a modern, bright and interactive space. It covers an area of 2,400 square metres. Visitors can observe the dogs in their natural environment and watch them being cared for.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

A code of conduct for collecting signatures

More

Swiss democracy

Switzerland to introduce code of conduct for collecting referendum signatures

This content was published on Commercial collectors of signatures for initiatives and referendums could be given a legally non-binding code of conduct. This proposal comes from the Federal Chancellery following the discovery of thousands of falsified signatures.

Read more: Switzerland to introduce code of conduct for collecting referendum signatures
Blatten in Valais to be rebuilt in four years

More

Swiss Politics

Destroyed Swiss village of Blatten to be rebuilt within four years

This content was published on After the devastating landslide, Blatten in Valais should be standing again by 2029. Municipal president Matthias Bellwald confirmed the corresponding plans to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday, which he had presented at a municipal meeting the previous evening.

Read more: Destroyed Swiss village of Blatten to be rebuilt within four years

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR