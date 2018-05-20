This content was published on May 20, 2018 1:09 PM May 20, 2018 - 13:09

Cate Blanchett and Cinematographer Fabrice Aragno present the Palme d'Or to the absent Jean-Luc Godard.

(Keystone)

Swiss-French movie director Jean-Luc Godard was awarded a special Palme d’Or to honour both his film Image Book and his decades-long contribution to cinema at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Jury president Cate Blanchett said the 87-year-old had “constantly redefined cinema” during his career and that Image Book “almost sat apart from the other films, almost outside time and space”. The media-shy director did not attend the ceremony and remotely conducted a press conference last week via social media.

The special Palme d’Or adds to Godard’s list of awards, which also include an honorary Oscar in 2010 and a Swiss Film Honorary Award two years later.

Godard, a Swiss national since 1953, was born in Paris to a Swiss father and a French mother. He first won international renown in 1960 for his first full-length feature Breathless, starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg.

He has made well over 40 films and video experiments, including other well-received films such as Sympathy for the Devil, and Goodbye to Language.

At the 71st Cannes Film Festivalexternal link, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda took home the main Palme d’Or prize for his movie Shoplifters and director Spike Lee won the Grand Prix for BlacKkKlansman.





swissinfo.ch/mga

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!