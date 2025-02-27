Three artists share the Swiss Grand Award for Design

The work of Paris-based Anna Monika ranges from Swiss Style to Postmodernism. Amsterdam-based Batia Suter is known worldwide for her large-format image montages and experimental approach to photography and print media. Bruno Monguzzi has helped to raise the profile of graphic design through his activities as a graphic designer, photographer, teacher and consultant.
This year’s winners will be featured in video portraits as part of the Swiss Design Awards exhibition, which runs in parallel with Art Basel and Design Miami/Basel. The date of the award ceremony will be announced at the beginning of April.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Switzerland no longer wants to foot the bill for ‘suicide tourism’
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.