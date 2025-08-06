Three films on the Swiss shortlist for the 2026 Oscars

Late Shift tells the story of a compassionate nurse whose hectic late shift turns into a race against time due to staff shortages.
The Safe House revolves around a boy who discovers a secret hiding place in his family’s flat. This discovery reveals the story of his Jewish grandmother and his grandfather, who was forced into hiding during the Vichy regime.
Hanami tells the story of a woman who was abandoned as a baby by her mother on a remote volcanic island.
Since last year, a seven-member committee representing different areas of the Swiss film industry has been deciding which film will be presented in the “International Feature Film” category at the 98th Academy Awards. The ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles.
