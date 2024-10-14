Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zurich Film Festival sets audience record

ZFF sets an audience record in its anniversary year
Zurich Film Festival set an audience record in its anniversary year Keystone-SDA
Zurich Film Festival sets audience record
Listening: Zurich Film Festival sets audience record

The 20th anniversary edition of the Zurich Film Festival has set a new audience record with 140,000 visitors. The festival in Zurich welcomed several well-known celebrities from the film industry such as Jude Law, Pamela Anderson, Richard Gere and Kate Winslet.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The mix of film screenings, guests, events and a new festival centre on Sechseläutenplatz made the 20th edition from October 3 to 13 an “unforgettable” experience, as the Zurich Film Festival wrote in a press release on Sunday. “We put on an anniversary edition that Zurich can be proud of,” said Christian Jungen, festival artistic director.

The edition showed that the festival has an “outstanding international” reputation and a local population that is fully behind it, Jungen continued. The festival claims to be the second largest film festival in the German-speaking world.

With the new festival centre, the event has reached a “new dimension of professionalism and excellence”, said Roger Crotti, festival president. “We have come to stay and redefine the standards.”

The festival awarded two main prizes, one in the feature film category and one in the documentary film category. In the first category, director Rungano Nyni won with the comedy On Becoming a Guinea Fowl. The second main prize went to Shiori Ito for the documentary Black Box Diaries about dealing with sexual violence in Japan. Both women received a Golden Eye as an award.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

