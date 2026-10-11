Mental health campaigners gather in Bern for Swiss Mad Pride

Mad Pride in Bern promotes acceptance of people with mental health conditions Keystone-SDA

Several hundred people took part in the fourth Swiss Mad Pride outside the Swiss Parliament in Bern on Saturday. The event aimed to promote the visibility, acceptance and inclusion of people living with mental health conditions.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Mad Pride in Bern wirbt für Akzeptanz von psychisch Erkrankten Original Read more: Mad Pride in Bern wirbt für Akzeptanz von psychisch Erkrankten

A 50-metre pink carpet was rolled out across Bundesplatz, with participants invited to walk along it “with dignity and pride”, according to the organisers. There was no parade this year.

More

More Demographics Is Switzerland in a mental health crisis? This content was published on Mental health has shifted more into focus in Switzerland, and the latest figures confirm an increase in mental illness. Read more: Is Switzerland in a mental health crisis?

According to the organisers, mental health conditions are among the most common health issues in Switzerland, yet they often remain invisible and are still associated with stigma. Mad Pride aims to challenge stereotypes and encourage more open conversations about mental health. One banner carried the slogan: “Everyday inclusion instead of stigma.”

+ Mad Pride in Geneva aims to destigmatise mental illnesses

The movement began in Canada. In Switzerland, the first Mad Pride took place in Geneva in 2019, followed by events in Bern in 2022 and Lausanne in 2023. Around 20 organisations had stands at this year’s event.

Join the debate:

External Content

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories

Prefer Swissinfo on Google See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn more Close