Hot summer led to record numbers at Swiss outdoor swimming pools
In many parts of Switzerland, outdoor swimming pools recorded more visitors than ever before during the hot summer of 2026. At the same time, the demands on staff increased, as revealed by a survey carried out by the Keystone-SDA news agency.
For example, the swimming pools in Zurich, with three million admissions, and Bern, with just under two million, reported new visitor records. The above-average heat in June is likely to have contributed to these successful figures. According to reports from Zurich, the days with the highest visitor numbers were recorded in June.
Many towns reported that the large numbers of visitors had placed greater demands on staff than in recent years. For example, greater effort had to be made to guarantee water quality. Furthermore, the infrastructure had also come under considerable strain.
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Switzerland’s record-breaking summer by numbers
Swimming pools recorded a record number of visitors this summer, not only in German-speaking Switzerland but also in French-speaking Switzerland. Most pools are now closing for the season.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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