EU sanctions 6 people and 3 firms in Hamas finance crackdown

1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has decided to sanction six people and three companies for financing Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the EU council said on Friday.

The EU said it was sanctioning Jamil Yusuf Ahmad Aliyan, Ahmed Sharif Abdallah Odeh, Zuheir Shamlakh, Ismail Barhoum, Ali Morshed Shirazi and Maher Rebhi Obeid.

It added it was sanctioning the companies Zawaya Group for Development & Investment Co Ltd, Larrycom for Investment Ltd and Al Zawaya Group for Development & Investment Sociedad limitada.

The individuals and companies will be subject to an asset freeze, and the six people will also be banned from travelling to the EU.