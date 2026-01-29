Foodwatch Files Complaint in Paris Court Over Baby-Milk Recalls

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Consumer group Foodwatch filed a complaint at the Paris Judicial Court on Thursday over an infant-formula recall, part of a crisis that’s engulfed food giants including Nestlé SA, Danone SA and Groupe Lactalis.

Eight families of sick babies have filed complaints alongside Foodwatch, with additional parents in the process of joining the legal action, according to a statement from the consumer-advocacy organization.

Foodwatch said the infant formula was sold for months by many multinationals before the recalls in early 2026. The legal complaint targets potential offenses including causing harm to infants, breaching safety obligations and failure to inform authorities and consumers.

While the supplier of an ingredient under scrutiny — arachidonic acid oil, or ARA — may be Chinese, “this in no way absolves” the companies from ensuring the food safety of their products and to comply with European regulations on traceability and information to authorities and consumers, it said.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.