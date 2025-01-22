Berset discusses ECHR climate ruling implementation at Davos

ECHR calls for greater climate commitment from Switzerland
The ruling allows for political debate to take place. The ECHR didn’t specify the final outcome but urged Switzerland to show greater commitment to climate issues. There has also been progress in Switzerland since the ruling. “Everything is moving, and that’s a good thing,” said Berset.
Berset said he would stay in Davos until Thursday morning, aiming to make as many contacts as possible. He wants to promote the values of the Council of Europe: democracy, rule of law and human rights.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
