Swiss parliament sets international cooperation budget

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives agreed to a compromise proposal from the Senate to approve a reduction of CHF151 million in the commitment credit for the International Cooperation Strategy (IC).
At the request of its Foreign Affairs Committee, the House of Representatives followed the Senate with 124 votes in favor, 60 against and no abstentions.
This means that no cuts will be made to aid for Ukraine: the large chamber revised its narrow decision last Thursday to allocate CHF1.3 billion instead of CHF1.5 billion for Ukraine. The cut had not found a majority in the Senate.
The deal is therefore ready for the final vote.
Switzerland mulls S status restrictions for Ukrainian refugees
This content was published on
Switzerland's parliament wants in future to restrict the issuance of Ukrainian S permits to refugees fleeing parts of the war-torn country.
