How do you feel about countries shipping their rubbish abroad?

Switzerland participates in a global waste trade that sees around 180 million tonnes of rubbish crossing borders each year. But did you know that the EU estimates about a third of its waste is traded illegally, both between member countries and abroad?

Waste trafficking isn’t just an environmental crime that rakes in billions in dirty profits; it also causes serious health and environmental problems.

China, once the biggest importer of plastic waste, banned all solid waste imports starting in 2017 because of the pollution they caused.

Does your country import waste? Do you think these imports should be banned, or are there greener ways to handle this trade? We’d love to hear your thoughts!

More