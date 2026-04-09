Hundreds demonstrate in Zurich against Iran war
Several hundred people demonstrated on Helvetiaplatz in Zurich against the war in Iran on Wednesday evening.
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Protesters demanded “an end to the imperialist war of aggression” and self-determination for the Iranian people.
The event was authorised by the police and passed off peacefully, as a photographer reported to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The organisers had already announced in advance that they would not tolerate flags from dictatorial regimes.
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This also included the monarchist Iranian flag with the lion in the centre. Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last Shah, has been touted as an alternative to the current Iranian regime.
The rally was organised by the Movement for Socialism and the Labour Party.
On February 28, Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran. A fragile ceasefire has been put into place.
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Translated from German by AI/mga
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