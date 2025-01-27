Swiss president decries anti-Semitism during Auschwitz liberation ceremony

Keller-Sutter was accompanied by two Swiss survivors at the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. This was the first time that brothers Alfred and Rudolf Popper, who survived the camp as children, had taken part in the ceremony.
“It is intolerable that our fellow citizens of the Jewish faith should be subjected to discrimination, intimidation and violence,” said Keller-Sutter on Monday.
Knowing how anti-Semitism has been exploited in the past to justify “the worst crimes”, the rise of political currents advocating exclusion in the name of a concept of superiority in several countries is worrying, she added.
Switzerland marks liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp
This content was published on
Switzerland’s President travels to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp.
