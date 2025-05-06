The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

SWISS flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 11

Swiss cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sunday
On May 4, Houthi rebels launched a missile from Yemen that struck an access road near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, the country's main international travel gateway, briefly halting flights and commuter traffic. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SWISS flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 11
Listening: SWISS flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 11

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has cancelled all flights to and from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv until May 11 after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards Israel landed near the country's main international airport.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Affected passengers will be notified and rebooked on other flights if available, SWISS said in a statement on Monday evening. Alternatively, the company is offering a free re-booking to a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price.

According to the Israeli rescue service, eight people were injured in the rocket attack originating from Yemen on May 4. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement after the strike, Israeli Defence Minister
Israel Katz said: “Whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold.”

Since Israel’s army resumed attacks in the Gaza Strip March 18, Houthi rebels have regularly fired projectiles towards Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR