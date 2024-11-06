Swiss president congratulates Donald Trump on election victory

Swiss President Viola Amherd has congratulated Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance and reiterated the strong scientific and economic ties between the two countries.

In a message on social media platform X after Trump won the US presidential election, Amherd added that Switzerland looked forward to continuing to work together with the United States on the basis of shared values and interests.

External Content Congratulations to @realDonaldTrumpExternal link & @JDVanceExternal link. Switzerland is a long-Standing and trusted partner of the United States. Our economic and scientific relations are excellent. We look forward to continuing to work together on the basis of our shared values and interests. — Viola Amherd (@Violapamherd) November 6, 2024 External link

The United States is Switzerland’s second-largest trading partner after the European Union. In 2022, Switzerland was the seventh-largest foreign investor in the United States, with an investment volume of $297 billion (CHF260 billion).

“In 2023, Switzerland imported goods worth CHF29.7 billion from the United States, while its exports amounted to CHF56.6 billion, making the United States the main destination for Swiss goods exports,” according to a foreign ministry factsheet External linkon bilateral relations.

More than 10% of the Swiss Abroad live in the United States. Some 460,000 Swiss emigrated there between 1700 and 2018. There were 83,667 Swiss nationals officially resident in the country at the end of 2023.

External Content

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

