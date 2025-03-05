With the rise of new political and economic alliances, what strategies should small nations like Switzerland adopt? 

The dynamics of international power blocs are more unpredictable than ever. On January 6, 2025, Indonesia joined BRICS as a full member, following in the footsteps of four new members in 2024. This rapid expansion has raised concerns in the West, including Switzerland, about shifting geopolitical and economic alliances.

For small countries like Switzerland, maintaining diplomatic flexibility amid rising geopolitical tensions, continuing to actively trade with China, and the keeping up with the demands of the US and EU is increasingly challenging.

Which political blocs could be like-minded partners for your country to improve economic, diplomatic, and military coordination, and why? How have changes in political or economic blocs affected less powerful countries? How can Switzerland and other small countries engage with political and economic blocs?

