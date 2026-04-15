Passenger numbers at Zurich airport rose in March despite Iran war
Zurich Airport has continued its upward trajectory despite the war in Iran. Passenger numbers climbed again in March. The shops also made more turnover.
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In March, 2.47 million passengers travelled through Zurich Airport, according to a press release issued on Tuesday evening. This represents an increase of 4.9% compared to the same month last year.
However, the growth rate has slowed since the outbreak of war in the Middle East. In January (+6.8%) and February (+7.9%), passenger numbers rose more strongly than in March.
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The growth is due to European flights. Some 1.88 million people flew through Zurich Airport for European travel. This was 9.3% more than a year ago.
Fewer passengers from the Middle East
In contrast, the number of intercontinental travellers fell by 6.9% to 584,441. After Iran attacked the major airports in the United Arab Emirates, these hubs temporarily ceased operations. Passengers from the Middle East accounted for just 1.3 % of travellers at Zurich Airport, down from 5.4% in the same month last year.
There was also a slight decline in travellers to North America. In contrast, there were more passengers travelling to Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The number of local passengers rose by 2.3% in February and that of transfer passengers by 10.6%. Meanwhile, the number of flight movements increased by 2.7% to 21,492. The seat occupancy rate rose by 2.1 percentage points to 77.2%.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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